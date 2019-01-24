A feast of European films at annual Subtitle Festival

Arts Week with Judy Murphy

The popular Subtitle European Film Festival returns to the Town Hall Theatre this weekend, with eight popular and accessible foreign-language films across a range of genres from comedy to thriller. It kicks off this Friday with the 2017 Danish film, A Horrible Woman, followed by The Trouble with You from France (2017) at 8.30pm.

A Horrible Woman is the story of a manipulative relationship. Rasmus meets Marie and initially thinks she’s the love of his life. But it soon becomes clear that she’s possessive and manipulative. Told from Rasmus’s point of view, the film playfully interrogates how love works and what happens when it all breaks down.

The Trouble with You is a crime comedy in which Yvonne, played by Adèle Haenel, is a police detective on the French Riviera. She’s also the young widow of police chief and local hero Santi. One day, she learns that Santi – killed in the line of duty two years previously – was crooked. Shocked and determined to right his wrongs, she is led to a young man, Antoine, who had been wrongly imprisoned for Santi’s crimes. As he adapts to life on the outside, they have series of misadventures, wild mishaps and bizarre accidents. This romantic comedy has top-class performances, including an excellent cameo from Audrey Tautou.

Saturday’s screenings start at 1pm with 2017’s The Benefit of the Doubt from Belgium, followed by At War (2018) from France at 3pm, Styx (2017) from Germany at 5.25pm and Unknown Soldier (2017) from Finland, which will begin at 7.15pm.

The Benefit of the Doubt is a thriller in which Fabrizio Rongione plays David, a happily married father of two with a tight-knit group of friends who regularly holiday together. However, he suddenly finds himself a suspect in a murder investigation.

This soon reveals that, behind the happy, respectable facade of David’s life, all isn’t what it seems. And while his best friend, Noël, and his lawyer, Marco, are supportive, doubts begin to spread among his group, and factions form. This tense film from director Samuel Tilman explores the notion of judgement by intuition and examines the nature of doubt.

