95-year-old Claddagh hooker to be restored to former glory

Galway City Tribune – A project to restore the second last Claddagh hooker still in existence will be launched this weekend at the traditional Blessing of the Bay ceremony.

Named ‘The Loveen’, the 95-year-old gleoiteog will be completely stripped back before being refurbished and made seaworthy again after many years of lying derelict.

The project is being undertaken by a 100-strong group of volunteers calling themselves Galway Hooker 2020, which received funding of €25,000 from the Western Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) to have it ready in time for the European City of Culture celebrations.

The group will roll out a series of training programmes teaching traditional hooker skills to children and adults.

The boat was purchased by local boatman Nicky Dolan in 2011 but he died before he could complete its restoration, explained Ciaran Oliver from Galway Hooker 2020.

“He lived next door to us – he was like a big brother. His mother used to say to him what he was going to call it and he always used to say I’m going to call it ‘Loveen’.”

