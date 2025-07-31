946 drug searches carried out by Gardaí in Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

946 drug searches were carried out by Gardaí in Galway last year

It represented a drop of 276 on the previous year but was fully consistent with 2022

Nationally, there’s been a 15 per cent drop in drug searches across the country last year, compared with 2022.

New figures supplied to the Minister for Justice show some regions suffered even larger drops, including the southern region, which saw 30 percent fewer searches.

It comes as the Garda Representative Association is raising alarm again about the number of Gardaí retiring in the coming years, which it says is part of the reason for the fall in searches.