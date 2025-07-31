  • Services

Services

946 drug searches carried out by Gardaí in Galway last year

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

946 drug searches carried out by Gardaí in Galway last year
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

946 drug searches were carried out by Gardaí in Galway last year

It represented a drop of 276 on the previous year but was fully consistent with 2022

Nationally, there’s been a 15 per cent drop in drug searches across the country last year, compared with 2022.

New figures supplied to the Minister for Justice show some regions suffered even larger drops, including the southern region, which saw 30 percent fewer searches.

It comes as the Garda Representative Association is raising alarm again about the number of Gardaí retiring in the coming years, which it says is part of the reason for the fall in searches.

More like this:
no_space
Iconic research vessel RV Tom Crean celebrates 3rd anniversary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Marine Institute in Oranmore is celebrating the t...

no_space
Local TD welcomes increase in subsidies for Gaeltacht host families

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is hopeful that an increase in subsidies t...

no_space
County Council urged to take ownership of community playgrounds

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is being urged to take ownershi...

no_space
City woman wins 'Best Dressed' at Ladies Day at Ballybrit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city's Megan Cunniss from Newcastle has won th...

no_space
Residents say denied High Court challenge over Kinvara Hotel IPAS plans was "not a failure"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA High Court action brought by Kinvara residents to c...

no_space
Galway City Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe resigns from Social Democrats

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe has resigned from t...

no_space
Man jailed for rape, assault and damage at Galway home

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has been jailed for more than ten years for the...

no_space
Large emergency simulation to take place in Ballinasloe this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA large scale emergency simulation will take place in...

no_space
Plans for 38 social homes in Portumna move forward

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for 38 new social houses in Portumna are moving...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up