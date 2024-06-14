90% of first time mortgages in Galway last year were for properties within county
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A new report has revealed that 88 percent of first time buyer mortgages drawn down in Galway last year were for properties within the county.
Meanwhile, when it comes to movers, the figure was slightly lower at 84 percent.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The report from the Banking and Payments Federation found that 1 in 4 borrowers nationwide are now buying or building outside their own county.
Home county borrowers accounted for less than half of home mortgages in three Leinster counties: Kildare, Laois and Meath.
Overall, a higher proportion of first-time buyers than movers were cross-county borrowers.
Carol Tallan, CEO of Property District, says there are a number of reasons behind this trend:
The post 90% of first time mortgages in Galway last year were for properties within county appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Local TD concerned retained firefighters are on brink of industrial action
Retained firefighters are on the brink of industrial action according to Sinn Féin TD for Roscomm...
Refusal for fresh plans to build high rise hotel near Galway Docks
Planning permission has been refused for fresh plans to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks...
City planners give green light for new school for The Bish
City planners have given the green light for a new school for The Bish. It’s after initial ...
All MEP seats filled in Midlands North West after 21 counts
The final Irish seats for the European Parliament have been filled, with the conclusion of the co...
No Department review of City Council finances
The Department of Housing has not undertaken financial reviews of Galway City Council after it bo...
Seán revives one-man play celebrating Humanity Dick
Two-hundred years ago, on June 16, 1824 , the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals wa...
County hosting free events for Cruinniú na nÓg 2024
This Saturday, June 15, Galway and the entire county will come alive with free events and worksho...
Walking wounded weather election storm in Galway!
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Colette Connolly (Ind) declared ‘yo...
Sloppy United fall to their first defeat of the season
Galway United 1 Wexford FC 2 Mike Rafferty in Eamonn Deacy Park Time will tell if this i...