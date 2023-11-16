  • Services

Services

9 month refurbishment works to get underway at Leisureland

Published:

9 month refurbishment works to get underway at Leisureland
Share story:

Refurbishment and energy efficient works are set to get underway at Leisureland in January.

The works will take around 9 months to complete – but there will be no disruption to public use of the facility.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Councillor Donal Lyons is chair of the Leisureland Board – he explains what the project involves.

The post 9 month refurbishment works to get underway at Leisureland appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Noel Grealish demands Taoiseach look at reform of free legal aid for repeat offenders

Local TD Noel Grealish had demanded that the Taoiseach look at the urgent reform of free legal ai...

no_space
Increased garda and security presence on Galway rail routes today

There will be an increased presence of gardai and security on rail routes today, including Galway...

no_space
Portumna Primary Care Centre to open by June 2024

The Portumna Primary Care Centre will be opened by June 2024. It was one of six primary care cent...

no_space
Galway homes and businesses face massive bills after Storm Debi does its worst

GALWAY bore the brunt of Storm Debi on Monday morning last with the coastal villages of Clarinbri...

no_space
New Galway Chamber President aims to enhance Galway’s unique brand identity

The Galway Chamber has welcomed new President Eveanna Ryan, and she officially took up her duties...

no_space
Stellar siblings offer a preview of Cellissimo

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Music for Galway is giving people a top-quality sample of next year...

no_space
UHG imposes restrictions on foot of Covid outbreak

Visiting restrictions remain in place at University Hospital Galway (UHG) as a result of a Covid-...

no_space
Baireoiri na Gaillimhe honour All-Ireland-winning team of 1923

The first Galway team to lift the Liam McCarthy – and indeed for 58 years the only Tribesmen to d...

no_space
McCleane makes senior Irish debut after late call

Kara McCleane became the first Galway player in 14 years to make her debut for the senior Irish w...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up