9 month refurbishment works to get underway at Leisureland
Refurbishment and energy efficient works are set to get underway at Leisureland in January.
The works will take around 9 months to complete – but there will be no disruption to public use of the facility.
Councillor Donal Lyons is chair of the Leisureland Board – he explains what the project involves.
