8th Count City East: O’Flaherty elected

Independent Councillor Terry O’Flaherty has been re-elected to Galway City Council for the fifth consecutive time.
In the eight count for Galway City East, Cllr O’Flaherty took 27 transfers from Fine Gael’s Donal Lynch, bringing her over the quota and making her the second candidate elected in the area.
There will be disappointment in the Fine Gael camp with their sitting councillor, John Walsh, failing to make any significant gain from his running mate Lynch – taking just 88 transfers bringing him to 577.
This places Cllr Walsh behind Alan Cheevers (FF), Mairéad Farrell (SF), Michael John Crowe (FF) and Noel Larkin (Ind) – with just four seats left.
The distribution of Cllr O’Flaherty’s surplus is currently underway.
Number of seats: 6
Electorate: 15,370
Total poll: 7,528
Spoiled: 118
Total valid poll: 7,410
Quota: 1,059
FIRST COUNT:
Boyle, Liam LAB 183
Burke, Conor PBP 203
Cheevers, Alan FF 961
Crowe, Mike FF 755
Farrell, Mairead SF 522
Hanley, Owen SocDem 413
Hardiman, Pat Ind 65
Hillery, Claire Green 382
Larkin, Noel Ind 675
Lynch, Donal FG 216
McDonnell, Declan Ind 1,090
Nolan, Nuala Aontú 145
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind 937
O’Mahony, Neil Renua 225
Tully Michael Ind 182
Walsh John FG 456
McDonnell Elected
Hardiman eliminated
SECOND COUNT:
Distribution of Hardiman
Boyle, Liam LAB (+4) 187
Burke, Conor PBP (+4) 207
Cheevers, Alan FF (+6) 967
Crowe, Mike FF (+4) 759
Farrell Mairead SF (+7) 529
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+3) 416
Hillery, Claire Green (+3) 385
Larkin Noel Ind (+12) 687
Lynch, Donal FG (0) 216
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
Nolan, Nuala Aontú (0) 145
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+5) 942
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+5) 23O
Tully Michael Ind (+2) 184
Walsh John FG (+7) 463
Non transferable: 3
Nuala Nolan eliminated
THIRD COUNT:
Distribution of Nolan
Boyle, Liam LAB (+3) 190
Burke, Conor SPBP (+4) 211
Cheevers, Alan FF (+10) 977
Crowe, Michael John (+4) 763
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+15) 544
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+1) 417
Hillery, Claire Green (+3) 388
Larkin, Noel Ind (+7) 694
Lynch, Donal FG (+2) 218
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+15) 957
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+57) 287
Tully, Michael Ind (+5) 189
Walsh, John FG (+5) 468
Non Transferable: 14
Fourth Count:
Distribution of McDonnell’s surplus of 31
Boyle, Liam LAB (+1) 191
Burke, Conor SPBP (+1) 212
Cheevers, Alan FF (+2) 979
Crowe, Michael John (+3) 766
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+2) 546
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+1) 418
Hillery, Claire Green (+0) 388
Larkin, Noel Ind (+7) 701
Lynch, Donal FG (+1) 219
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+8) 965
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+1) 288
Tully, Michael Ind (+1) 190
Walsh, John FG (+3) 471
Non Transferable: 0
Eliminated: Michael Tully
Fifth Count:
Distribution Tully’s elimination of 190
Boyle, Liam LAB (+9) 200 Eliminated
Burke, Conor SPBP (+7) 219
Cheevers, Alan FF (+14) 993
Crowe, Michael John (+13) 779
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+11) 557
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+10) 428
Hillery, Claire Green (+10) 398
Larkin, Noel Ind (+21) 722
Lynch, Donal FG (+21) 240
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+32) 997
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+12) 300
Walsh, John FG (+4) 475
Non Transferable: 26
Eliminated: Liam Boyle
SIXTH COUNT:
Distribution of Liam Boyle’s 200 votes
Burke, Conor SPBP (+20) 239
Cheevers, Alan FF (+11) 1004
Crowe, Michael John (+12) 791
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+14) 571
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+19) 447
Hillery, Claire Green (+24) 422
Larkin, Noel Ind (+17) 739
Lynch, Donal FG (+9) 249
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+28) 1,025
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+3) 303
Walsh, John FG (+11) 486
Non Transferable: 32
SEVENTH COUNT:
Distribution of Conor Burkes 239 votes
Cheevers, Alan FF (+17) 1,021
Crowe, Michael John (+6) 797
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+46) 617
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+55) 502
Hillery, Claire Green (+33) 455
Larkin, Noel Ind (+12) 751
Lynch, Donal FG (+1) 250
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+19) 1,044
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+6) 309
Walsh, John FG (+3) 489
Non Transferable: 41
Eliminated: Donal Lynch
EIGHTH COUNT:
Distribution of Donal Lynch’s 250 votes
Cheevers, Alan FF (+28) 1,049
Crowe, Michael John (+21) 818
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+8) 625
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+11) 513
Hillery, Claire Green (+12) 467
Larkin, Noel Ind (+10) 761
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+27) 1,071 ELECTED
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+7) 316
Walsh, John FG (+88) 577
Non Transferable: 0
Elected: Terry O’Flaherty
O’Flaherty surplus of 12 to be redistributed