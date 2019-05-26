8th Count City East: O’Flaherty elected

Independent Councillor Terry O’Flaherty has been re-elected to Galway City Council for the fifth consecutive time.

In the eight count for Galway City East, Cllr O’Flaherty took 27 transfers from Fine Gael’s Donal Lynch, bringing her over the quota and making her the second candidate elected in the area.

There will be disappointment in the Fine Gael camp with their sitting councillor, John Walsh, failing to make any significant gain from his running mate Lynch – taking just 88 transfers bringing him to 577.

City East: Terry O’Flaherty elected Posted by Connacht Tribune – Galway City Tribune on Sunday, May 26, 2019

This places Cllr Walsh behind Alan Cheevers (FF), Mairéad Farrell (SF), Michael John Crowe (FF) and Noel Larkin (Ind) – with just four seats left.

The distribution of Cllr O’Flaherty’s surplus is currently underway.

Galway City East

Number of seats: 6

Electorate: 15,370

Total poll: 7,528

Spoiled: 118

Total valid poll: 7,410

Quota: 1,059

FIRST COUNT:

Boyle, Liam LAB 183

Burke, Conor PBP 203

Cheevers, Alan FF 961

Crowe, Mike FF 755

Farrell, Mairead SF 522

Hanley, Owen SocDem 413

Hardiman, Pat Ind 65

Hillery, Claire Green 382

Larkin, Noel Ind 675

Lynch, Donal FG 216

McDonnell, Declan Ind 1,090

Nolan, Nuala Aontú 145

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind 937

O’Mahony, Neil Renua 225

Tully Michael Ind 182

Walsh John FG 456

McDonnell Elected

Hardiman eliminated

SECOND COUNT:

Distribution of Hardiman

Boyle, Liam LAB (+4) 187

Burke, Conor PBP (+4) 207

Cheevers, Alan FF (+6) 967

Crowe, Mike FF (+4) 759

Farrell Mairead SF (+7) 529

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+3) 416

Hillery, Claire Green (+3) 385

Larkin Noel Ind (+12) 687

Lynch, Donal FG (0) 216

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

Nolan, Nuala Aontú (0) 145

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+5) 942

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+5) 23O

Tully Michael Ind (+2) 184

Walsh John FG (+7) 463

Non transferable: 3

Nuala Nolan eliminated

THIRD COUNT:

Distribution of Nolan

Boyle, Liam LAB (+3) 190

Burke, Conor SPBP (+4) 211

Cheevers, Alan FF (+10) 977

Crowe, Michael John (+4) 763

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+15) 544

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+1) 417

Hillery, Claire Green (+3) 388

Larkin, Noel Ind (+7) 694

Lynch, Donal FG (+2) 218

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+15) 957

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+57) 287

Tully, Michael Ind (+5) 189

Walsh, John FG (+5) 468

Non Transferable: 14

Fourth Count:

Distribution of McDonnell’s surplus of 31

Boyle, Liam LAB (+1) 191

Burke, Conor SPBP (+1) 212

Cheevers, Alan FF (+2) 979

Crowe, Michael John (+3) 766

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+2) 546

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+1) 418

Hillery, Claire Green (+0) 388

Larkin, Noel Ind (+7) 701

Lynch, Donal FG (+1) 219

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+8) 965

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+1) 288

Tully, Michael Ind (+1) 190

Walsh, John FG (+3) 471

Non Transferable: 0

Eliminated: Michael Tully

Fifth Count:

Distribution Tully’s elimination of 190

Boyle, Liam LAB (+9) 200 Eliminated

Burke, Conor SPBP (+7) 219

Cheevers, Alan FF (+14) 993

Crowe, Michael John (+13) 779

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+11) 557

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+10) 428

Hillery, Claire Green (+10) 398

Larkin, Noel Ind (+21) 722

Lynch, Donal FG (+21) 240

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+32) 997

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+12) 300

Walsh, John FG (+4) 475

Non Transferable: 26

Eliminated: Liam Boyle

SIXTH COUNT:

Distribution of Liam Boyle’s 200 votes

Burke, Conor SPBP (+20) 239

Cheevers, Alan FF (+11) 1004

Crowe, Michael John (+12) 791

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+14) 571

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+19) 447

Hillery, Claire Green (+24) 422

Larkin, Noel Ind (+17) 739

Lynch, Donal FG (+9) 249

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+28) 1,025

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+3) 303

Walsh, John FG (+11) 486

Non Transferable: 32

SEVENTH COUNT:

Distribution of Conor Burkes 239 votes

Cheevers, Alan FF (+17) 1,021

Crowe, Michael John (+6) 797

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+46) 617

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+55) 502

Hillery, Claire Green (+33) 455

Larkin, Noel Ind (+12) 751

Lynch, Donal FG (+1) 250

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+19) 1,044

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+6) 309

Walsh, John FG (+3) 489

Non Transferable: 41

Eliminated: Donal Lynch

EIGHTH COUNT:

Distribution of Donal Lynch’s 250 votes

Cheevers, Alan FF (+28) 1,049

Crowe, Michael John (+21) 818

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+8) 625

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+11) 513

Hillery, Claire Green (+12) 467

Larkin, Noel Ind (+10) 761

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+27) 1,071 ELECTED

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+7) 316

Walsh, John FG (+88) 577

Non Transferable: 0

Elected: Terry O’Flaherty

O’Flaherty surplus of 12 to be redistributed