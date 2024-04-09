82 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today.

10 are on trolleys in Portiuncula Hospital, while 72 people are awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

This means UHG is the third most overcrowded hospital in the country.

It comes behind Limerick, where 94 patients are on trolleys and 73 in Cork University Hospital

646 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

The post 82 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals appeared first on Galway Bay FM.