8,000 rugby fans set to descend on Galway City
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 1 minutes read
More than 8,000 rugby fans will descend on Galway City this Saturday for the first sell-out game of the season at the Sportsground.
Tickets for the much-anticipated interprovincial clash of Connacht versus Leinster sold out a week in advance as rugby fans flock to College Road to see Ireland’s World Cup players in the flesh.
Among them three Connacht men – Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen – who may make their first home appearance since they excelled for Ireland at the World Cup in France.
A spokesperson for Connacht Rugby could not be definitive about how many tickets in the 8,129-capacity venue were sold to away supporters, but he added that Leinster usually bring “a few hundred” to College Road.
