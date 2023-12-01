  • Services

8,000 rugby fans set to descend on Galway City

Published:

More than 8,000 rugby fans will descend on Galway City this Saturday for the first sell-out game of the season at the Sportsground.

Tickets for the much-anticipated interprovincial clash of Connacht versus Leinster sold out a week in advance as rugby fans flock to College Road to see Ireland’s World Cup players in the flesh.

Among them three Connacht men – Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen – who may make their first home appearance since they excelled for Ireland at the World Cup in France.

A spokesperson for Connacht Rugby could not be definitive about how many tickets in the 8,129-capacity venue were sold to away supporters, but he added that Leinster usually bring “a few hundred” to College Road.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article and for more on the Civic Reception for Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen, see the December 1 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.

