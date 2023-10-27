A Derrydonnell athlete is set to continue his record of running in every Dublin Marathon since it was first founded in 1980.

Peadar Nugent runs with Athenry Athletics Club, and at 80 years old, is the oldest of just 11 runners in the country who competes every year.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The 42nd edition of the Irish Life Dublin Marathon is set to take place this Sunday (October 29) with olympic silver medallist John Treacy the starter.

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen has been talking to Peadar about his history with the iconic event:

The post 80 year old Derrydonnell athlete set to continue record of running every Dublin Marathon appeared first on Galway Bay FM.