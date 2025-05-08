8 world premieres and circus Big Top for 2025 GIAF

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Eight world premieres and a Circus Big Top will feature at this year’s Galway International Arts Festival.

Full details of its programme for this July have been revealed ahead of the full launch later in The King’s Head in the city.

It comes as several Big Top events are already sold out, with booking opening for all other events tomorrow.

Some of the highlights include One NoFit Sate’s circus spectacular Sabotage in a new Big Top at Nimmo’s Pier.

There will also be a major new installation from one of the UK’s most successful artists, David Mach.

While this year’s programme also features a new opera Mars from Jennifer Walshe and Irish National Opera.

You can check out the full programme here.