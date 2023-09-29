8 percent of Galway population are smokers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around 8 percent of the population of Galway are smokers, according to Census 2022

More than 22,000 people across the city and county said they smoke daily, while a further 13,000 people smoke occasionally.





Almost 53,700 people, or 20 percent of the Galway population, said they had given up smoking, while there are more male smokers than female

The latest figures also reveal that 83 percent of people across the city and county stated their health was good or very good

