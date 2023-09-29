  • Services

Services

8 percent of Galway population are smokers

Published:

8 percent of Galway population are smokers
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around 8 percent of the population of Galway are smokers, according to Census 2022

More than 22,000 people across the city and county said they smoke daily, while a further 13,000 people smoke occasionally.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Almost 53,700 people, or 20 percent of the Galway population, said they had given up smoking, while there are more male smokers than female

The latest figures also reveal that 83 percent of people across the city and county stated their health was good or very good

The post 8 percent of Galway population are smokers appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Latest figures show 279 adults now in emergency accommodation across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 279 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according...

no_space
Ciaran Cannon questions Taoiseach on wastewater infrastructure in Craughwell and Clarinbridge

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has questioned the Taoiseach on funding for badly-needed wastewater ...

no_space
Five new members appointed to Údarás na Gaeltachta board

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five new members have been appointed to the board of Údarás na Gae...

no_space
40 percent of Galway dentists have left medical card scheme over past 5 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 40% of Galway dentists have left the medical card scheme over the ...

no_space
HSE use of weedkiller at Merlin Park lands described as “abhorrent and distressing”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE’s use of weedkiller at lands around Merlin Park are ...

no_space
100-plus new jobs for Galway across 3 city tech firms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 100 new jobs will be announced for Galway on Monday acro...

no_space
Wardens target Galway’s illegal parking blackspots

Upper Salthill is an illegal parking blackspot where more fines have been issued than on any othe...

no_space
Students sleep out in accommodation crisis protest

Students from the University of Galway slept in tents in Eyre this week in a protest calling for ...

no_space
€50m primary care centre in Westside gets approval

Galway City Council has given the green light for the construction of a €50 million primary care ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up