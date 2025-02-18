8 percent drop in unemployment in Galway in past year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Unemployment levels across Galway have dropped by almost ten percent in the past year.

Throughout the city and county, there were 7,897 people on the Live Register in January – a decrease of 765 people compared to the previous January.

The biggest drop in unemployment levels were seen in Clifden and Galway city.

All areas saw a dip in unemployment, apart from Ballinasloe – however the Live Register figure only climbed slightly, from 944 to 949 people.

In January 2024, 710 people were on the Live Register in Clifden – that’s compared to just 531 last month.

The difference in Galway city is 373 – with the Live Register figure dropping to 4,111.

Loughrea’s unemployment figure dropped by over a hundred people, with 709 people on the Live Register.

While just under a hundred people left the Live Register in the past year in Gort, with 539 now unemployed there.

Tuam more or less stayed the same, with 1,077 on the Live Register in January 2024, compared to 1,058 last month.