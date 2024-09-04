  • Services

8 Galway schools named in report into historical sexual abuse.

8 Galway schools named in report into historical sexual abuse.
Eight Galway religious-run schools are among the 308 nationwide named in the report into historical sexual abuse.

Its publication has led to the government announcing an inquiry into the allegations


The figures were supplied to the Scoping Inquiry by the religious orders themselves, in response to requests for a breakdown of numbers.

The Irish Independent has listed the schools.

The following religious-run schools in Galway have been listed in the report:

Holy Family School Renmore, listed as having had 119 allegations and 49 alleged abusers

Colaiste Iognaid Post Primary with 3 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Scoil Iognaid Primary with 2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

St Patrick’s National School Galway city was listed, however details have not been given

Tuam CBS Secondary with 2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Tuam CBS Primary with 9 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Scoil Aine Kylemore Abbey Post Primary with 2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

St Brendan’s Boys National School Loughrea listed as having 1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

The historical sexual abuse report has led to widespread shock and sadness across the country

The post 8 Galway schools named in report into historical sexual abuse. appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

