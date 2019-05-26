7th Count City Central: Ollie Crowe elected

Cllr Ollie Crowe (FF) has been re-elected to Galway City Council on the seventh count for City Central.
Cllr Crowe attracted 88 votes from the transfers of Aontú candidate Cormac Ó Corcoráin, surpassing the quota by 16 votes.
Cllr Crowe joins Cllr Mike Cubbard who took the first City Central seat last night.
Four seats remain, with Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare closest to reaching the quota of 1,144 – short by 121 votes.
Fianna Fáil’s second candidate in the area Imelda Byrne was eliminated and her 609 votes will now be redistributed.
Galway City Central:
Electorate: 16,241
Total Poll: 8,146
Spoiled Votes: 144
Total Valid poll: 8,002
Quota: 1,144
First Count:
Byrne, Imelda FF 490
Connolly, Colette Ind 493
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429
Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008
Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG 694
Feeney, Patrick Ind 1
Geraghty, Mike Ind 243
Hoare, Eddie FG 854
Lohan, Mark SF 328
Loughnane, Joe PBP 377
McDonagh, John Lab 527
Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515
O’Connor, Martina Greens 544
O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83
O’Toole, James Ind 124
Cubbard elected
SECOND COUNT:
Distribution of Cubbard’s surplus:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+7) 497
Connolly, Colette Ind (+17) 510
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+5) 434
Crowe, Ollie FF (+16) 1,024
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+15) 709
Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 2
Geraghty, Mike Ind (+13) 256
Hoare, Eddie FG (+12) 866
Lohan, Mark SF (+8) 336
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+9) 386
McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 547
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+10) 525
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+8) 552
O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind (+3) 86
O’Toole, James Ind (+4) 128
Non-transferable: 0
Patrick Feeney (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) and James O’Toole (Ind) eliminated.
THIRD COUNT:
Distribution of Feeney’s, O’Flaherty’s and O’Toole’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 516
Connolly, Colette Ind (+16) 526
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+19) 453
Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,036
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+12) 721
Geraghty, Mike Ind (+17) 273
Hoare, Eddie FG (+15) 881
Lohan, Mark SF (+6) 342
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+10) 396
McDonagh, John Lab (+32) 579
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+9) 534
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 571
Non-transferable: 30
Eliminated: Mike Geraghty
Geraghty’s 273 votes to be transferred
FOURTH COUNT:
Distribution Geraghty’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 535
Connolly, Colette Ind (+25) 551
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+28) 481
Crowe, Ollie FF (+17) 1,053
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+36) 757
Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 937
Lohan, Mark SF (3) 345
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+17) 413
McDonagh, John Lab (+23) 602
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+5) 539
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 590
Non-transferable: 25
Eliminated: Mark Lohan
Lohan’s 345 votes to be transferred
FIFTH COUNT:
Distribution of Lohan’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+16) 551
Connolly, Colette Ind (+39) 590
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+12) 493
Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,065
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+23) 780
Hoare, Eddie FG (+14) 951
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+55) 468
McDonagh, John Lab (+34) 636
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+37) 576
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+28) 618
Non-transferable: 75
Eliminated: Joe Loughnane
SIXTH COUNT:
Distribution of Loughnane’s 468 votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+17) 568
Connolly, Colette Ind (+58) 648
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+24) 517
Crowe, Ollie FF (+7) 1,072
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+10) 790
Hoare, Eddie FG (+16) 967
McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 656
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+165) 741
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+66) 684
Non-transferable: 85
Eliminated: Ó Corcoráin
SEVENTH COUNT:
Distribution of ó Corcoráin’s 517 votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+41) 609 eliminated
Connolly, Colette Ind (+53) 701
Crowe, Ollie FF (+88) 1,160 ELECTED
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+43) 833
Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 1,023
McDonagh, John Lab (+38) 694
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+21) 762
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+36) 720
Non-transferable: 141
Elected: Crowe
Eliminated: Byrne