7th Count City Central: Ollie Crowe elected

Cllr Ollie Crowe (FF) has been re-elected to Galway City Council on the seventh count for City Central.

Cllr Crowe attracted 88 votes from the transfers of Aontú candidate Cormac Ó Corcoráin, surpassing the quota by 16 votes.

Cllr Crowe joins Cllr Mike Cubbard who took the first City Central seat last night.

Four seats remain, with Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare closest to reaching the quota of 1,144 – short by 121 votes.

Fianna Fáil’s second candidate in the area Imelda Byrne was eliminated and her 609 votes will now be redistributed.

Galway City Central:

Electorate: 16,241

Total Poll: 8,146

Spoiled Votes: 144

Total Valid poll: 8,002

Quota: 1,144

First Count:

Byrne, Imelda FF 490

Connolly, Colette Ind 493

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429

Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008

Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG 694

Feeney, Patrick Ind 1

Geraghty, Mike Ind 243

Hoare, Eddie FG 854

Lohan, Mark SF 328

Loughnane, Joe PBP 377

McDonagh, John Lab 527

Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515

O’Connor, Martina Greens 544

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83

O’Toole, James Ind 124

Cubbard elected

SECOND COUNT:

Distribution of Cubbard’s surplus:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+7) 497

Connolly, Colette Ind (+17) 510

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+5) 434

Crowe, Ollie FF (+16) 1,024

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+15) 709

Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 2

Geraghty, Mike Ind (+13) 256

Hoare, Eddie FG (+12) 866

Lohan, Mark SF (+8) 336

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+9) 386

McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 547

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+10) 525

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+8) 552

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind (+3) 86

O’Toole, James Ind (+4) 128

Non-transferable: 0

Patrick Feeney (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) and James O’Toole (Ind) eliminated.

THIRD COUNT:

Distribution of Feeney’s, O’Flaherty’s and O’Toole’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 516

Connolly, Colette Ind (+16) 526

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+19) 453

Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,036

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+12) 721

Geraghty, Mike Ind (+17) 273

Hoare, Eddie FG (+15) 881

Lohan, Mark SF (+6) 342

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+10) 396

McDonagh, John Lab (+32) 579

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+9) 534

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 571

Non-transferable: 30

Eliminated: Mike Geraghty

Geraghty’s 273 votes to be transferred

FOURTH COUNT:

Distribution Geraghty’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 535

Connolly, Colette Ind (+25) 551

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+28) 481

Crowe, Ollie FF (+17) 1,053

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+36) 757

Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 937

Lohan, Mark SF (3) 345

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+17) 413

McDonagh, John Lab (+23) 602

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+5) 539

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 590

Non-transferable: 25

Eliminated: Mark Lohan

Lohan’s 345 votes to be transferred

FIFTH COUNT:

Distribution of Lohan’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+16) 551

Connolly, Colette Ind (+39) 590

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+12) 493

Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,065

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+23) 780

Hoare, Eddie FG (+14) 951

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+55) 468

McDonagh, John Lab (+34) 636

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+37) 576

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+28) 618

Non-transferable: 75

Eliminated: Joe Loughnane

SIXTH COUNT:

Distribution of Loughnane’s 468 votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+17) 568

Connolly, Colette Ind (+58) 648

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+24) 517

Crowe, Ollie FF (+7) 1,072

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+10) 790

Hoare, Eddie FG (+16) 967

McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 656

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+165) 741

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+66) 684

Non-transferable: 85

Eliminated: Ó Corcoráin

SEVENTH COUNT:

Distribution of ó Corcoráin’s 517 votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+41) 609 eliminated

Connolly, Colette Ind (+53) 701

Crowe, Ollie FF (+88) 1,160 ELECTED

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+43) 833

Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 1,023

McDonagh, John Lab (+38) 694

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+21) 762

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+36) 720

Non-transferable: 141

Elected: Crowe

Eliminated: Byrne