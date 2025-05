This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Lidl is opening its new seven million euro store in Claregalway next week.

It’s the retailer’s 100th store powered by solar, and brings to eleven the number of Lidl stores in the county.

The store, off the N83 in the village, is creating 30 new jobs for the area.

Local ladies’ Gaelic football player Nicola Ward will cut the ribbon at its opening at 8AM next Thursday May 22nd.