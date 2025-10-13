754 sign petition to save Tuam creche after weekend protest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

754 signatures have been gathered on an online petition to save ‘Happily Ever After’ creche in Tuam.

Fire safety works worth an estimated €1.2m are needed at the centre, which has been rented to the facility by Tuam Parish.

The finance committee has said it isn’t possible to fund the works, and have decided not to proceed with the building upgrade.

The creche caters for 96 children from 72 families, and says it will close its doors on October 31st.

A meeting with parents and local representatives is due to take place on Wednesday, with another protest expected to take place this weekend.

