  • Services

Services

754 sign petition to save Tuam creche after weekend protest

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

754 sign petition to save Tuam creche after weekend protest
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

754 signatures have been gathered on an online petition to save ‘Happily Ever After’ creche in Tuam.

Fire safety works worth an estimated €1.2m are needed at the centre, which has been rented to the facility by Tuam Parish.

The finance committee has said it isn’t possible to fund the works, and have decided not to proceed with the building upgrade.

The creche caters for 96 children from 72 families, and says it will close its doors on October 31st.

A meeting with parents and local representatives is due to take place on Wednesday, with another protest expected to take place this weekend.

John Morley has been speaking to people in Tuam, will have a full report on Galway Talks this morning from 9am.

More like this:
no_space
Councillors pass €10.2m budget for Connemara region

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal councillors have passed a €10.2m budget for the...

no_space
Planned closure of Tuam creche to be raised with Education Minister

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJunior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says h...

no_space
New temporary Athenry train service begins as major works underway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor works have been getting underway at both Ceannt...

no_space
Burst water main at city's Circular Road causing widespread outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA burst water main at Circular Road in the city is ca...

no_space
Local TD urges opening of Humanitarian Assistance Scheme for Storm Amy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane is urging the Mini...

no_space
Over 100 Galway properties investigated as suspected illegal short-term lets since 2023

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than a hundred properties in Galway have been in...

no_space
New temporary Athenry train services begins as major works underway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor works have been getting underway at both Ceannt...

no_space
Grá Chocolates shines as Galway takes home 18 awards from Blas na hÉireann

A host of Galway’s finest producers and eateries underlined the city and county’s reputation for ...

no_space
Emergency services combine to demonstrate resources in show of strength for Aran open day

The State’s emergency services demonstrated a show of strength on the Aran Islands last week – in...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up