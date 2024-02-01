  • Services

Published:

73 patients waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today
73 patients are waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today.

58 patients are on trolleys at UHG while 15 are without a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.


Nationally, 550 people are waiting for a bed.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 100 patients being treated on trolleys

The post 73 patients waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

