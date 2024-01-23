73 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today
73 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today, an increase of 10 on yesterday’s figure
It’s the third most overcrowded hospital in the country according to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation
They show 640 people are without a bed in the country’s hospitals
UHG is the third most overcrowded, behind University Hospital Cork with 94 patients on trolleys and the worst affected Limerick with 109
Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is not under pressure today
It had 11 people on trolleys yesterday, but the figure today is 1
