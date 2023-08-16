7 books by Connemara publishers shortlisted for Irish Language Awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven books published by Connemara companies have been shortlisted for the Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards
The awards consist of three categories – Book of the Year for Adults, Book of the Year for Children and Book of the Year for publications translated into Irish.
Indreabhán based Leabhar Breac published two nominees – Ceallach by Diarmuid Johnson, and Siúrmó by Jean-Claude Izzo and translated by Bernadette Nic an tSaoir
While Spiddal based Cló Iar-Chonnacht published five nominees:
Dhá Leagan Déag: Léargais Nua ar an Sean-nós written by Philip Fogarty, Tiber Falzett and Lilis Ó Laoire
Nollaig Oileánach written by Micheál Ó Conghaile
Béal na Péiste written by Fionntán de Brún,
Bláth Fiáin written by Méadhbh Ní hEadhra
Cuairt san Noiclás written by Clement Clarke Moore and translated by Darach Ó Scolaí.
The awards ceremony will take place at the end of September with a collective prize fund of €17,000 up for grabs.
More like this:
Call for €8m for stalled regional aquatic centre to be reinvested on east side of city
Galway Bay fm newsroom – €8m in funding earmarked for a stalled regional aquatic centre at...
Galway included in a status yellow rainfall warning issued for Friday
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is included in a status yellow rainfall warning issued for...
Galway company Lally Tours expands its day tour offering
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway company Lally Tours is expanding its day tour offering ...
Permission for city food shop to be transformed into restaurant
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a well-known city food shop to be...
Owner of organic farm in Ballinasloe says the industry should be more open to unusual fruit and veg
Galway Bay fm newsroom- An organic farm in Ballinasloe says it sometimes struggles to sell veget...
ATU President urges Galway homeowners to rent a room to students
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of the Atlantic Technological University is urging ...
Deputy Ó Cuív calls for increased staff at An Bord Pleanala to clear backlog
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív is calling for more board members to ...
Athenry principal says local schools seeing upwards trend in teachers moving West
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A principal in Athenry says local schools are seeing an upwards t...
Canadian students to visit Galway for reunion with miniboat which washed up off West Coast after 100 days
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of Canadian students will visit Galway to be reunited wit...