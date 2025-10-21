€6m in grants to refurbish 100 vacant and derelict Galway homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost €6 million in grants has helped bring over a hundred vacant and derelict homes back into use in Galway.

Since 2022, 765 refurbishment grant applications were made, with 520 approvals from homeowners across the city and county.

Nationally, the figures revealed by the Housing Minister show over €200m has been awarded, bringing over 3,500 homes back into use.

The period from July to September this year saw the highest-ever Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant payments

760 grants were paid during that time, representing a 126 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Since the scheme’s launch in July 2022, more than 11 thousand applications have been approved.