  • Services

Services

€6m in grants to refurbish 100 vacant and derelict Galway homes

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

€6m in grants to refurbish 100 vacant and derelict Galway homes
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost €6 million in grants has helped bring over a hundred vacant and derelict homes back into use in Galway.

Since 2022, 765 refurbishment grant applications were made, with 520 approvals from homeowners across the city and county.

Nationally, the figures revealed by the Housing Minister show over €200m has been awarded, bringing over 3,500 homes back into use.

The period from July to September this year saw the highest-ever Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant payments

760 grants were paid during that time, representing a 126 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Since the scheme’s launch in July 2022, more than 11 thousand applications have been approved.

More like this:
no_space
Week of extensive roadworks to begin on the N63 at Brierfield

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA week of extensive roadworks is to begin tomorrow on...

no_space
Galway's local authorities open Community Climate Action Funds worth 1.2 million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's local authorities have opened their Communit...

no_space
Protest at University of Galway tomorrow over ties with Israeli IT

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest will take place at University of Galway tom...

no_space
Water quality info meeting being held in city this week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA water quality information meeting is being held in ...

no_space
Three county GAA clubs to benefit from community energy fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree county GAA clubs have been selected to benefit ...

no_space
Councillors pass €12.8m budget for Loughrea Gort/Kinvara area

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal councillors have passed a 12.8 million euro bud...

no_space
Minister officially opens Galway City Partnership’s rooftop balcony garden

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Partnership’s rooftop balcony garden on t...

no_space
Early morning service to continue until Ceannt works are completed

A new temporary early morning, weekday commuter train service from Athenry into Galway and left t...

no_space
October influx revived fears of 2020 flooding

THE torrential downpours of early October – which delivered three inches of rainfall to the Clifd...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up