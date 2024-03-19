Galway County Council has announced plans to deliver more than 65 new homes on local authority-owned sites in Loughrea and Tuam.

The two new housing developments will be delivered on a brownfield at High Street in Tuam and on a 3.3-hectare greenfield site at Cosmona, Loughrea.





Galway County Council has awarded design consultancy services contracts to Vincent Hannon Architects.

Galway County Council says it intends to lodge planning applications for the housing projects this summer and advertising construction tenders before the end of 2024.

The post 65 new homes planned for Loughrea and Tuam appeared first on Galway Bay FM.