63 percent of students at NUIG secure first or upper-second class degrees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 63 percent of students at NUI Galway secure first or upper-second class degrees.

According to the Irish Times, students are most likely to secure first or upper-second class degrees at Dublin City University with a rate of 72 per cent recorded.

This is followed by University College Dublin at 71 per cent and University College Cork at 69 per cent.

They are more difficult to come by at University of Limerick at 53 per cent and NUI Galway at 63 per cent.

It’s led to concern from some academics that universities are under increasing pressure to award more top degrees.

The Higher Education Authority has denied that’s the case.