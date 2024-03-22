63 new builds started in county and city so far this year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Commencement notices for 63 new homes have been received by Building Control Authorities so far this year in Galway city and county.
The majority, 55, are in the county, while just 8 new builds have started in the city.
It’s more or less in line with the number of new commencement notices received in the same period last year.
That’s despite there being an 85 percent increase in new homes built nationally this February compared to last.
The post 63 new builds started in county and city so far this year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
