62 people on trolleys at University Hospital Galway

Published:

62 people are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today.

It means the city hospital is the country’s third most overcrowded behind Limerick and Cork.


Nationally, 574 patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to the INMO Trolley Watch.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has 6 patients awaiting a bed.

The post 62 people on trolleys at University Hospital Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

