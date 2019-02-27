62 people diagnosed with mumps in Western region so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 62 people from the Western region have been diagnosed with mumps so far this year.

New HSE figures reveal nearly 400 people nationwide have had the illness confirmed in the period – that’s over 6 times more than in the same time frame in 2018.

Mumps is an acute viral infection with symptoms including fever, headache and swollen salivary glands.New statistics from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 64 new cases of mumps were reported nationwide last week, bringing the total for this year up to 381.

Just over 60 percent of cases were in the 15 to 24 age bracket, which means they would have been born around the time of former British doctor Andrew Wakefield’s discredited research where he claimed there was a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

More at 10…