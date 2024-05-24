600 people without power in Kilcolgan and Balinderreen
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There are around 600 people without power in the areas of Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen.
The electricity outage was first reported to esb at half 7 this morning.
ESB says crews are currently working to repair the fault, and estimate power will be restored shortly (9am)
Meanwhile, another 30 households are without power in the Glenamaddy and Kilkerrin areas, with estimated restore time at 9:45
Last updated: 8:36am
The post 600 people without power in Kilcolgan and Balinderreen appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
