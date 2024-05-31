  • Services

60 week wait time for some podiatry services at Merlin Park Hospital

60 week wait time for some podiatry services at Merlin Park Hospital
The wait at the Podiatry Clinic in Merlin Park Hospital can be up to 60 weeks.

This is due to the temporary closure of specialist clinics and vacant chiropodist posts.


Galway East Independent TD Séan Canney raised the matter through a parliamentary question.

He was informed by the Minister for Health that 686 patients are on the waiting lists for various services.

Deputy Canney is calling on the HSE to tackle these issues:

