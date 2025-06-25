60 people protest at University of Galway meeting in Carraroe over its ties with Israeli institutions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

60 people are protesting at a meeting of the University of Galway’s Governing Authority in Carraroe this afternoon

It’s over the university’s alleged inaction and silence over its ties with Israeli institutions.

A short statement from the University of Galway to Galway Bay fm news says the research project remains under review.

Campaigners are pointing to strong actions taken by Trinity College Dublin and Queen’s University Belfast in severing ties with Israeli institutions.

The protest is at Ionad an Acadaimh and this participant says they will make their demands known and then decide on the next course of action