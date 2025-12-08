60 patients with flu being treated today at Galway's public hospitals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

60 patients with flu are being treated today across Galway University Hospitals and Portiuncula Hospital

The HSE says there’s a particularly high number of older people and children attending the Emergency Department with symptoms.

Health services in Galway are under significant pressure with the increasing rates of flu in the community.

363 people in Galway have been confirmed on laboratory testing with flu since the start of this flu season, including 175 last week.

202 people were hospitalised in the county since the start of this year’s flu season.

As a necessary infection control measure, hospitals in Galway have introduced visiting restrictions.

The hospitals will be facilitating one visitor per inpatient each day and where a ward is managing a flu outbreak, visiting will be limited to compassionate grounds only.

Symptoms of flu include a high temperature, aches and pains, headache, sore throat or cough.

If you have any of these symptoms you are asked not to visit a loved one in the hospital.

The HSE is urging every eligible person to get vaccinated against flu and COVID as soon as possible, both the public and health care staff.