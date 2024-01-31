6 Galway schools prepare for national final of VEX Robotics schools competition
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
6 Galway schools, three primary and two secondary, are now preparing for the national final of the VEX Robotics schools competition.
It comprises of a series of matches where participating school teams compete with their robots, hosted by ATU Galway.
27 national schools and 13 secondary schools competed at regional level for a place in this year’s national finals.
Representing Galway will be Creagh National School Ballinasloe, St Augustine’s NS Clontuskert, Scoil Bhríge agus Bhreandáin Naofa Corrandulla, Presentation College Headford, Ardscoil Mhuire Ballinasloe, and Calasanctius College Oranmore.
The events were the culmination of months of hard work designing, building, trouble-shooting and coding their robots.
The sponsors are Trane Technologies – Thermo King for the primary schools and Boston Scientific for the secondary schools.
