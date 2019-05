5th Count City West: Roddy eliminated

Independent candidate Tommy Roddy has been eliminated on the fifth count in Galway City West, with his 166 votes to be redistributed among the remaining candidates.

The Mayor, Cllr Niall McNelis, is still 97 votes shy of the 1,182 quota, having received 25 transfers from eliminated Marc Anderson.

Cllr Peter Keane (FF) is on 946, closely followed by Fine Gael’s Clodagh Higgins on 878 votes.

Cllr Pearce Flannery is on 769, behind Fianna Fáil’s John Connolly who is 10 votes ahead on 779.

Just four seats remain in City West, following the election of Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) and Pauline O’Reilly (Grn) earlier today.

Galway City West

Number of seats: 6

Electorate: 8,398

Spoiled votes: 125

Total valid poll: 8,273

Quota: 1,182

FIRST COUNT

Anderson, Marc Ind 91

Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF 422

Connolly, John FF 734

Crowley, John SocDem 491

Feeney, Patrick Ind 15

Flannery, Pearce FG 721

Higgins, Clodagh FG 811

Ivan, Darius Ind 30

Keane, Peter FF 900

Keegan, Claire Ind 30

Lyons, Donal Ind 1,463 ELECTED

Maloney, Marian Ind 183

McNelis, Niall Lab 941

O’Reilly, Pauline Grn 1,304 ELECTED

Roddy, Tommy Ind 137

Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) re-elected and Pauline O’Reilly elected on the first count.

Lyons’ surplus of 281 to be distributed.

SECOND COUNT

Anderson, Marc Ind (+4) 95

Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF (+12) 434

Connolly, John FF (+30) 764

Crowley, John SocDem (+12) 503

Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 16

Flannery, Pearce FG (+31) 752

Higgins, Clodagh FG (+40) 851

Ivan, Darius Ind (+3) 33

Keane, Peter FF (+35) 935

Keegan, Claire Ind (+1) 31

Lyons, Donal Ind 1,463 ELECTED

Maloney, Marian Ind (+15) 198

McNelis, Niall Lab (+89) 1,030

O’Reilly, Pauline Grn 1,304 ELECTED

Roddy, Tommy Ind (+8) 145

Pauline O’Reilly’s surplus of 122 to be redistributed

THIRD COUNT

Anderson, Marc Ind (+3) 98

Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF (+6) 440

Connolly, John FF (+5) 769

Crowley, John SocDem (+37) 540

Feeney, Patrick Ind (-) 16 ELIMINATED

Flannery, Pearce FG (+7) 759

Higgins, Clodagh FG (+16) 867

Ivan, Darius Ind (+1) 34 ELIMINATED

Keane, Peter FF (+5) 940

Keegan, Claire Ind (+2) 33 ELIMINATED

Lyons, Donal Ind ELECTED

Maloney, Marian Ind (+6) 204

McNelis, Niall Lab (+32) 1,062

O’Reilly, Pauline Grn ELECTED

Roddy, Tommy Ind (+2) 147

Feeney, Keegan and Ivan eliminated.

FOURTH COUNT

Anderson, Marc Ind (+13) 111 ELIMINATED

Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF (+4) 444

Connolly, John FF (+6) 775

Crowley, John SocDem (+8) 548

Flannery, Pearce FG (+2) 761

Higgins, Clodagh FG (+4) 871

Keane, Peter FF (+4) 944

Lyons, Donal Ind ELECTED

Maloney, Marian Ind (+6) 210

McNelis, Niall Lab (+8) 1,070

O’Reilly, Pauline Grn ELECTED

Roddy, Tommy Ind (+13) 160

Non Transferable: 15

Anderson eliminated.

FIFTH COUNT

Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF (+11) 455

Connolly, John FF (+4) 779

Crowley, John SocDem (+18) 566

Flannery, Pearce FG (+8) 769

Higgins, Clodagh FG (+7) 878

Keane, Peter FF (+2) 946

Lyons, Donal Ind ELECTED

Maloney, Marian Ind (+12) 222

McNelis, Niall Lab (+15) 1,085

O’Reilly, Pauline Green ELECTED

Roddy, Tommy Ind (+6) 166

Non Transferable: 28

Eliminated: Roddy