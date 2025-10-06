58% of 15 and 16 year olds in Galway City not getting enough sleep according to Planet Youth Survey

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The latest Planet Youth survey has found that 58% of 15-16 year-olds do not get the required 8 hours sleep a night.

The survey was carried out by the Western Region of the Drugs and Alcohol Task Force in ten city secondary schools and one Youthreach Centre

The data also shows that 26% of pupils are getting just 6 hours of sleep or less a night, with 8% getting less than 6 hours a night, leading to sleep debt.

Emmet Major is Community Liason Worker with the Western Region of the Drug and Alcohol Task Force

He says increased time on mobile phones and social media correlates with many of the issues experienced by young people such as lack of sleep as well as poor mental and physical health