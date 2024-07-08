5,647 families in Galway to receive Back to School Allowance this week

5,647 families across Galway are to receive the Back to School Allowance today which will benefit 10,278 children.

The once-off payment under the scheme from the Department of Social Protection covers the cost of school uniforms and footwear.





Households receive payments of €160 for children aged 4 to 11 years, while €285 is paid for every child aged 12 and over in second level education.

Eligible families for the Back to School Allowance still have time to apply for the scheme until September 30th.

