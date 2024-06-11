56 patients on trolleys at UHG today

There are 56 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today.

Figures from the INMO show it’s the 2nd highest figure in the country, behind University Hospital Limerick at 73.





Meanwhile, there’s just a single patient without a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, almost 500 people are waiting on trolleys today.

