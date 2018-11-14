52 people waiting on trolleys at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 52 people are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today.

This is the second highest figure in the country after Limerick, which has 56.

Across the country 518 admitted patients are waiting for beds according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

344 are waiting in emergency departments, while 174 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

At UHG out of the 52 waiting 27 are in A&E while 25 are lying on trolleys in wards.