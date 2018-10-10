50 strong protest at NUIG over underfunding of counselling service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A crowd of approximately 50 has turned out at the NUI Galway Students Union organised demonstration this evening to highlight the alleged underfunding of the university’s counselling service.
The Students Union argues the service cannot meet the rising needs of 18-thousand students due to underfunding.
It reports only 8 students were able to avail of the service last week while 14 were turned away.
