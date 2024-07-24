50 percent increase in cancellation of day cases at UHG over past year
There’s been a 50 percent increase in the cancellation of day cases at UHG over the past year.
That’s according to figures revealed at the HSE Health Forum West to Councillor John Connolly.
They show that 664 day cases were postponed in quarter one of 2023 – and that figure rose to almost 1,000 in the first quarter of this year.
It comes as UHG has experienced what it refers to as “sustained periods of escalation” in both years.
Fianna Fail Councillor Connolly says capacity is being stretched to the limit – but a planned surgical hub at Merlin Park should relieve some of the pressure.
