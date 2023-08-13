  • Services

Services

50% of Galway Fire and Rescue Service Stations closed as a result of industrial action

Published:

50% of Galway Fire and Rescue Service Stations closed as a result of industrial action
Share story:

The escalation of the SIPTU industrial action has resulted in the closure of 50% of Galway Fire and Rescue Service fire stations at any one time, for 24-hour periods, on a rolling basis.

As the Galway Fire Authority, Galway County Council’s priority throughout this process is at all times to ensure public and employee safety.

In response to the industrial action Galway County Council has put a contingency plan in place, which is under continuous review.

Whilst this is a national strike, local discussions in Galway are focused on operational matters for the safe delivery of services for both the fire crews and members of the public.

SIPTU has confirmed that its members will continue to respond to life threatening calls during the dispute but have warned that some calls may have a delayed response due to the industrial action.

Galway County Council requests that all households and businesses should continue to use 999 in the case of an emergency.

More like this:
no_space
Killererin’s Ger Silke nearing the end of his Charity Walk from Limerick to Knock

A Galway man is nearing the end of his 180km Walk for charity from Limerick to Knock. Ger Sil...

no_space
Galway County Council is to launch Digital Mapping Project in Ellis Hall, Letterfrack tomorrow.

Galway County Council is to launch its Digital Mapping Project in Ellis Hall, Letterfrack tomorr...

no_space
Missing Galway Woman located safe and well

A 35 year-old woman missing in County Galway has been located safe and well. Shannon Doyle wa...

no_space
Kinvara man begins cutting-edge cancer treatment in UK

Kinvara dad James Hastings has begun immunotherapy in a London hospital to treat his rare cancer....

no_space
School bus crisis looms again across Galway

Another year, another shortage of school bus seats looms across Galway. And as families prepare t...

no_space
Galway goes all Gaeilge for latest festival

Galway, Ireland’s festival city, is about to get another one – celebrating the Irish language. ...

no_space
Gardai appealing for help in tracing a missing 35-year-old woman in County Galway.

JM Gardai are appealing for help in tracing a missing 35 year-old woman in County Galway. ...

no_space
Gardaí appeal for help on missing woman

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help in locating a woman missing from Loughrea. 35-year...

no_space
Clifden packed ahead of Connemara Pony Show but question marks over year-round vibrancy and sustainability

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden is thronged in the run-up to this year’s Connemara Pony S...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up