50% of Galway Fire and Rescue Service Stations closed as a result of industrial action
The escalation of the SIPTU industrial action has resulted in the closure of 50% of Galway Fire and Rescue Service fire stations at any one time, for 24-hour periods, on a rolling basis.
As the Galway Fire Authority, Galway County Council’s priority throughout this process is at all times to ensure public and employee safety.
In response to the industrial action Galway County Council has put a contingency plan in place, which is under continuous review.
Whilst this is a national strike, local discussions in Galway are focused on operational matters for the safe delivery of services for both the fire crews and members of the public.
SIPTU has confirmed that its members will continue to respond to life threatening calls during the dispute but have warned that some calls may have a delayed response due to the industrial action.
Galway County Council requests that all households and businesses should continue to use 999 in the case of an emergency.
