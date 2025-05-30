  • Services

50 new jobs announced at Ballybrit tech-firm following merger with US company

50 new jobs announced at Ballybrit tech-firm following merger with US company
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Ballybrit-based firm has announced 50 new jobs, following a merger with a US-based firm.

Channel Mechanics has merged with US-based Allbound, with the unified firm now known as Channelscaler, headquartered at Ballybrit.

It deals in the Partnership Relationship Management and Channel Program Automation space.

Recruitment is already underway for the new jobs – which are in QA, Product Development, Finance, Customer Success and Engineering.

Further info can be found on the Channelscaler website.

