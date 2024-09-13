50-metre pool in mix for Leisureland under grand plan

A feasibility report on ambitious plans to transform Leisureland — including the provision of an Olympic-size 50-metre swimming pool — is expected to be completed within months.

It will set out a plan that will not only include the 51-year-old facility, but will also encompass the nearby Salthill Park, in a new vision for the future of the combined 12-acre area.

The idea was first floated by Galway City Council in 2021 and a public consultation process was launched in June of last year, with UrbanLab in University of Galway being commissioned to look at long term ideas for a re-imagining of the extended facility.

One of the overall aims of the project is to provide a public realm and tourist facility comparable to some of the most famous ‘urban green areas’ in the world, such as Tivoli Park in Copenhagen, Millennium Park in Chicago and Zaryadye Park, Moscow.

Ruairí Lehmann, Tourism Officer with Galway City Council, confirmed that though they were still at the exploratory stage, he hoped that a feasibility report would be prepared by the end of the year.

Management at Leisureland have acknowledged that the current 25-metre pool has a lifespan of less than another decade.

Mr Lehmann stressed that their main consideration in this was young people – and that involved ensuring a bigger, much improved public pool facility would be at the heart of the plan, with the possibility of installing a 50-metre pool also being looked at.

“The pool celebrated its 50th year last year and the current 25-metre pool has a limited life span, just another ten years at most. The need for a public pool is paramount in our plans.

“We have already started engaging with the young people who use the pool on a regular basis, clubs and schools.

“At the moment 3,000 children take swimming lessons in Leisureland and more are on a waiting list, so we have to get this right.”