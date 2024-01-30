5 per cent increase in employment in Galway Gaeltacht last year

Employment grew by 5 per cent in the Galway Gaeltacht last year, with 168 new jobs created.

That’s according to the annual report released by the development authority, Údaras na Gaeltachta.





The report shows that in addition to Galway there was employment growth in Mayo, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Meath Gaeltachts.

However, Donegal saw a marginal fall of 1% in the numbers employed in client companies.

Across the Gaeltacht last year there was a net increase of 303 jobs, taking into account job losses.

At the end of last year, 9,526 people were employed in Údarás client companies.

CEO of Údarás Tomás Ó Síocháin says last year’s capital investment of 35 million euro in upgrading and developing infrastructure will provide a platform for future development in Gaeltacht areas.

