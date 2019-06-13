5-bed property the ‘star of the show’ with €608,000 selling price

A five-bed semi-detached house in Salthill sold for more than €600,000 after attracting 48 bids at auction last week – it was one of over 40 properties to go under the hammer at the latest O’Donnellan & Joyce Wild Atlantic Way auction.

According to auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan, Number 77 Devon Park was the “star of the show” – it went to auction with an Advised Minimum Value of €500,000, and bidding opened at €450,000, before the hammer dropped at €608,000.

A three-bed townhouse at 5 St Nicholas Road in the Claddagh, which attracted intense bidding, had an AMV of €325,000 and sold at €348,000.

Other highlights of the auction were:

70 Lurgan Park, Renmore. A four-bed detached property on the eastern side of the city, which attracted a lot of viewings. The AMV was €300,000 and it sold at €352,000.

6 Claddagh Quay, Galway. This quaint cottage-style bungalow with two bedrooms and small gardens to the front and rear sold at its AMV of €350,000.

2 Kingston House, Barna Road, Galway. A ground floor 3-bed apartment which had an AMV of €215,000 and sold for €15,000 in excess of that.

16 Sandyview Drive, Tuam Road, Galway. After a strong start in the room, this 3-bed semi failed to reach the reserve price. However, a sale was agreed after the auction for €237,500. The AMV was €240,000.

35 Barr Taoide, Queensgate, Docks. A 2-bed third floor apartment with tenants in place, which sold at its AMV of €235,000.

1 Bayview Rise, Ballybane, Galway. An end-of-terrace property which has been divided into three self-contained one-bed apartments, which came to the market with tenants in place. It sold at the AMV of €140,000.

