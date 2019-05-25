4th Count Connemara North: Healy eliminated

By

Connemara North

Total Electorate 13,633

Seats 4

Total Poll 7,415

Spoiled Votes 142

Valid Poll 7,273

Quota 1,455

Fourth Count

Distribution of Breathnach’s surplus

Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,312 (+51) 1,363

Josie Conneely (Ind) 696 (+53) 749

Tom Healy (SF) 663 (+42) 705

Healy ELIMINATED

Non transferrable 66

King’s surplus not being distributed

First Count

ChristóirBreathnach (Ind) 163

Josie Conneely (Ind) 625

Tom Healy (SF) 583

Gerry King (FF) 1,350

Eileen Mannion (FG) 1,400

Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,012

Tom Welby (Ind) 2,140

Count Two

Distribution of Tom Welby’s surplus 685

Second Count Connemara North

Distribution of Welby’s surplus

Eileen Mannion (FG) 1,400 (+190) 1,590

Gerry King (FF) 1,350 (+87) 1,437

Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,012 (+260) 1,281

Josie Conneely (Ind) 625 (+43) 668

Tom Healy (SF) 583 (+61) 644

CriostóirBreathnach (Ind) 163 (+35) 198

Eileen Mannion ELECTED

Non-transferrable votes 0

Surplus 135

Third Count Connemara North

Distribution of Mannion’s surplus

Gerry King (FF)1,437 (+27) 1,464

Séamus Walsh (FF) 1,281 (+31) 1,312

Josie Conneely (Ind) 668 (+28) 696

Tom Healy (SF) 644 (+19) 663

CriostóirBreathnach (Ind) 198 (+14)

Gerry King ELECTED

Non-transferrable votes 16

Surplus of 9