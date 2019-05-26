4th Count City Central: Lohan loses seat

Sitting Sinn Féin councillor Mark Lohan has lost his seat on Galway City Council.

The SIPTU Organiser was co-opted to the Council in 2016 following the resignation of Anna Marley, who was elected to the City Central electoral area five years ago.

Mr Lohan failed to secure enough votes to get him beyond the fourth count and was eliminated – with his 345 votes to be transferred.

Cllr Mike Cubbard was the first City Central candidate to be elected late last night – and sitting councillor Ollie Crowe remains the most likely to take the second of six seats, with his 1,053 votes leaving him just 91 short of a quota.

Galway City Central:

Electorate: 16,241

Total Poll: 8,146

Spoiled Votes: 144

Total Valid poll: 8,002

Quota: 1,144

First Count:

Byrne, Imelda FF 490

Connolly, Colette Ind 493

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429

Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008

Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG 694

Feeney, Patrick Ind 1

Geraghty, Mike Ind 243

Hoare, Eddie FG 854

Lohan, Mark SF 328

Loughnane, Joe PBP 377

McDonagh, John Lab 527

Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515

O’Connor, Martina Greens 544

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83

O’Toole, James Ind 124

Cubbard elected

SECOND COUNT:

Distribution of Cubbard’s surplus:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+7) 497

Connolly, Colette Ind (+17) 510

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+5) 434

Crowe, Ollie FF (+16) 1,024

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+15) 709

Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 2

Geraghty, Mike Ind (+13) 256

Hoare, Eddie FG (+12) 866

Lohan, Mark SF (+8) 336

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+9) 386

McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 547

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+10) 525

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+8) 552

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind (+3) 86

O’Toole, James Ind (+4) 128

Non-transferable: 0

Patrick Feeney (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) and James O’Toole (Ind) eliminated.

THIRD COUNT:

Distribution of Feeney’s, O’Flaherty’s and O’Toole’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 516

Connolly, Colette Ind (+16) 526

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+19) 453

Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,036

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+12) 721

Geraghty, Mike Ind (+17) 273

Hoare, Eddie FG (+15) 881

Lohan, Mark SF (+6) 342

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+10) 396

McDonagh, John Lab (+32) 579

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+9) 534

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 571

Non-transferable: 30

Eliminated: Mike Geraghty

Geraghty’s 273 votes to be transferred

FOURTH COUNT:

Distribution Geraghty’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 535

Connolly, Colette Ind (+25) 551

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+28) 481

Crowe, Ollie FF (+17) 1,053

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+36) 757

Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 937

Lohan, Mark SF (3) 345

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+17) 413

McDonagh, John Lab (+23) 602

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+5) 539

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 590

Non-transferable: 25

Eliminated: Mark Lohan

Lohan’s 345 votes to be transferred