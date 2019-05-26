4th Count City Central: Lohan loses seat

Sitting Sinn Féin councillor Mark Lohan has lost his seat on Galway City Council.
The SIPTU Organiser was co-opted to the Council in 2016 following the resignation of Anna Marley, who was elected to the City Central electoral area five years ago.
Mr Lohan failed to secure enough votes to get him beyond the fourth count and was eliminated – with his 345 votes to be transferred.
Cllr Mike Cubbard was the first City Central candidate to be elected late last night – and sitting councillor Ollie Crowe remains the most likely to take the second of six seats, with his 1,053 votes leaving him just 91 short of a quota.
Galway City Central:
Electorate: 16,241
Total Poll: 8,146
Spoiled Votes: 144
Total Valid poll: 8,002
Quota: 1,144
First Count:
Byrne, Imelda FF 490
Connolly, Colette Ind 493
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429
Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008
Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG 694
Feeney, Patrick Ind 1
Geraghty, Mike Ind 243
Hoare, Eddie FG 854
Lohan, Mark SF 328
Loughnane, Joe PBP 377
McDonagh, John Lab 527
Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515
O’Connor, Martina Greens 544
O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83
O’Toole, James Ind 124
Cubbard elected
SECOND COUNT:
Distribution of Cubbard’s surplus:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+7) 497
Connolly, Colette Ind (+17) 510
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+5) 434
Crowe, Ollie FF (+16) 1,024
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+15) 709
Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 2
Geraghty, Mike Ind (+13) 256
Hoare, Eddie FG (+12) 866
Lohan, Mark SF (+8) 336
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+9) 386
McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 547
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+10) 525
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+8) 552
O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind (+3) 86
O’Toole, James Ind (+4) 128
Non-transferable: 0
Patrick Feeney (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) and James O’Toole (Ind) eliminated.
THIRD COUNT:
Distribution of Feeney’s, O’Flaherty’s and O’Toole’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 516
Connolly, Colette Ind (+16) 526
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+19) 453
Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,036
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+12) 721
Geraghty, Mike Ind (+17) 273
Hoare, Eddie FG (+15) 881
Lohan, Mark SF (+6) 342
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+10) 396
McDonagh, John Lab (+32) 579
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+9) 534
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 571
Non-transferable: 30
Eliminated: Mike Geraghty
Geraghty’s 273 votes to be transferred
FOURTH COUNT:
Distribution Geraghty’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 535
Connolly, Colette Ind (+25) 551
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+28) 481
Crowe, Ollie FF (+17) 1,053
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+36) 757
Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 937
Lohan, Mark SF (3) 345
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+17) 413
McDonagh, John Lab (+23) 602
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+5) 539
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 590
Non-transferable: 25
Eliminated: Mark Lohan
Lohan’s 345 votes to be transferred