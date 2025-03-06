  • Services

€4m in greenway and active travel funding for Galway local authorities

€4m in greenway and active travel funding for Galway local authorities
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just shy of four million euro in greenway and active travel funding has been allocated to Galway.

The majority of the funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland funding – 3.5 million euro – has been awarded to the County Council.

While €200,000 has been allocated to the City Council.

The €67 million national fund is dedicated to developing walking and cycling facilities that offer safe, sustainable and healthier transportation options to communities.

Most of the County Council funding – 2.5 million euro – will go toward the Connemara Greenway project.

That’ll cover different sections of the greenway – from Galway to Oughterard, from Clifden to Recess and from Recess to Oughterard.

Meanwhile, the Galway to Athlone Cycleway is being allocated €750,000

