44 Galway-based artists are to benefit from Arts Council funding through agility awards.

€2.8M will be shared among 597 successful participants nationwide, receiving funding of up to €5,000 each.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Galway musicians, actors, writers, dancers, filmmakers, and other artists will be able to develop their practice with the help of this funding.

The agility awards were introduced after the pandemic and aim to support individual artists and arts workers at any stage in their careers

The post 44 Galway based artists benefit from Arts Council funding appeared first on Galway Bay FM.