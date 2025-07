This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A campaign between Jigsaw and M&S has provided more than 4,200 free therapy sessions to young people in Galway in the past year.

‘Together we’ve got this’, aimed at supporting young people’s mental health, has raised over €150,000

Since the partnership was launched a year ago, it says waiting times have been reduced by over a third

The campaign aims to expand its services and reach more young people in the coming year.