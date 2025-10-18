41st Conamara Sea Week begins today in Letterfrack

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The 41st annual Conamara Sea Week Festival begins today in Letterfrack in north-west Connemara.

The festival celebrates the unique and rich environment, marine life and cultural heritage of the region and this year’s programme has events and activities to suit all ages, with workshops, art, music, talks, walks and much more.

The festival also shines a light on climate action and biodiversity, highlighting the importance of local action in combating global challenges.

Dermot O’Donovan, Chairperson of Conamara Sea Week, gave us a rundown of what people can expect during the week.