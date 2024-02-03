40th Galway Cathedral Annual Novena begins on Monday

The Annual Galway Cathedral Novena celebrate its 40th year this year.

The Novena begins on Monday morning and will run until Tuesday the 13th.





This annual nine-day Festival of Faith will invite, welcome and embrace the people of Galway and beyond to leave down the worries and cares of life and to worship, sing, pray and give praise to God and his blessed mother, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Three Novena sessions will be held on weekdays at 11am, 1.10pm and 7.30pm while on Sunday, there will be four sessions at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 3pm and 6pm.

There will be several speakers again involved this year.

They are:

Damien Richardson who strives every day to overcome addiction.

Geraldine Mullan who lives with the shattering grief that comes with the tragic death of her husband and two children.

Redemptorist priest Fr Brendan Callanan who has ministered in South American and in Ireland.

The well known author Fr Vincent Sherlock who ministers in Tubbercurry.

Ciara Ferry from Donegal who, for many years, has worked in youth ministry and catechetics.

Paul Keogh, a school principal with significant expertise and experience in music ministry.

Bishop Michael Duignan will speak on the theme, “It is not possible to go backwards. We must go forward. Always forward.”

Suzanne Mulligan, a Moral Theology Lecturer at St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.

And

The Dominican, Fr John Harris, the Prior Provincial of his order here in Ireland will speak on the transformative power of mercy.

The Sacrament of Reconciliation will be celebrated before and after each session with the Sacrament of the Sick celebrated on Saturday 10th during the 11am Mass.

Each weekday evening there will also be a guided, candlelit Holy Hour, at which all people of all ages and faith-background will be made welcome.

The last Mass each day will be live-streamed on www.galwaycathedral.ie, YouTube and Facebook.

