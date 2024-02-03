40th Galway Cathedral Annual Novena begins on Monday
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
The Annual Galway Cathedral Novena celebrate its 40th year this year.
The Novena begins on Monday morning and will run until Tuesday the 13th.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
This annual nine-day Festival of Faith will invite, welcome and embrace the people of Galway and beyond to leave down the worries and cares of life and to worship, sing, pray and give praise to God and his blessed mother, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
Three Novena sessions will be held on weekdays at 11am, 1.10pm and 7.30pm while on Sunday, there will be four sessions at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 3pm and 6pm.
There will be several speakers again involved this year.
They are:
Damien Richardson who strives every day to overcome addiction.
Geraldine Mullan who lives with the shattering grief that comes with the tragic death of her husband and two children.
Redemptorist priest Fr Brendan Callanan who has ministered in South American and in Ireland.
The well known author Fr Vincent Sherlock who ministers in Tubbercurry.
Ciara Ferry from Donegal who, for many years, has worked in youth ministry and catechetics.
Paul Keogh, a school principal with significant expertise and experience in music ministry.
Bishop Michael Duignan will speak on the theme, “It is not possible to go backwards. We must go forward. Always forward.”
Suzanne Mulligan, a Moral Theology Lecturer at St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.
And
The Dominican, Fr John Harris, the Prior Provincial of his order here in Ireland will speak on the transformative power of mercy.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation will be celebrated before and after each session with the Sacrament of the Sick celebrated on Saturday 10th during the 11am Mass.
Each weekday evening there will also be a guided, candlelit Holy Hour, at which all people of all ages and faith-background will be made welcome.
The last Mass each day will be live-streamed on www.galwaycathedral.ie, YouTube and Facebook.
The post 40th Galway Cathedral Annual Novena begins on Monday appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Relief for families as waterworks get underway
Householders in Tuam have been informed that works will commence on replacing the defective water...
Bus Éireann ‘working on plans’ – but students still left stranded
The brakes remain jammed on efforts to reinstate a school bus for Rosscahill pupils who are enter...
Galwayman’s breathing breakthrough to feature on Dragon’s Den
The focus will be on ‘better breathing’ as opposed to fire breathing when County Galway's Patrick...
Solidarity rally for Palestine to be held in Galway City tomorrow
A solidarity rally for Palestine is to be held in Galway City tomorrow afternoon to call for a ce...
Galway’s Professor Breda Smyth to leave role of Chief Medical Officer
Galway’s Breda Smyth is to leave the role of Chief Medical Officer after 18 months in the r...
Boil notice lifted on Kinvara Public Water Supply
The boil notice on the Kinvara Public Water Supply has been lifted It was issued for approximatel...
Health services in West preparing for busy bank holiday weekend
Health services in the West are reminding patients of their healthcare options ahead of what̵...
Last month was coldest January in Athenry in 30 years
Athenry has recorded its lowest minimum temperature for January in 30 years. The minus 7 point 3 ...
Movement on long-running saga to build pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard
There’s movement on a long-running saga to build a pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard. Con...