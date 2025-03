This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The 409 bus route will be extended to Parkmore Industrial Estate from this Sunday, March 9th.

The Bus Eireann service will continue to stop on Parkmore Road and will proceed to its new terminus at Celestica.

The extension includes two new stops within Parkmore Industrial Estate at Celestica and Medtronic.

All current stops will continue to be served and scheduled departure times from Eyre Square remain unchanged.